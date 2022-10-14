Herefordshire libraries to offer 'warm spaces' as winter looms
- Published
Libraries in Herefordshire are set to provide so-called warm spaces as the winter looms.
Herefordshire Council said the libraries and other venues would provide welcoming places for anyone struggling with the cost of living.
The local authority said they would offer "non-judgemental environments where anyone is welcome".
A spokesperson said they were also exploring how they my be expanded to include more support.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service at least some of the county's 67 Talk Community hubs would also be included in the programme.
"We're currently working with community groups to explore ways in which warm spaces can be enhanced," she added.
"Ideas include, providing health checks, homework support as well as hot meals for those who need them this winter."
Last month the government announced extra measures that will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years.
Households are also automatically getting a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills this month.
However, a rise in the energy price cap on 1 October will see people not on fixed tariffs paying more at a time energy usage rises as temperatures drop.
Libraries in Herefordshire opening their doors as warm spaces:
- Ledbury
- Colwall
- Hereford, Broad Street
- Kington
- Leintwardine
- Leominster
- Ross-on-Wye
Other venues include the Courtyard Theatre in Hereford, Lion Cafe in Kington and the Herefordshire Archive and Records Centre, Rotherwas.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk