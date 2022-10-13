'Worcester Warriors isn’t just a rugby club, it’s a family'
Two chefs who lost their jobs at Worcester Warriors when the rugby club went into administration have had to start a new business.
Warriors players and staff had their contracts dissolved last week after the club was wound up in the High Court.
Chefs Stewart Bulman and Matthew Crawford said said the club's closure was "really sad" but have been able to set up a street food business instead.
"The Warriors isn't just a rugby club, it's a family," Mr Bulman said.
The club, which is suspended from all competitions, was wound up after being pursued by HMRC for unpaid tax of around £6m.
"It was sad, obviously, there's people up there that have worked there a very long time, it's their life," Mr Bulman said.
"It's hard to explain but it's not just a 9-5 job, you're invested in everything that goes on up there it's sad, I had a lot of times I was quite upset about it, it's really sad."
Along with Mr Crawford, the pair were able to start up a street food business after calling in a favour with the manager of the local Pheasant pub.
"It's been a tricky week getting everything set up," Mr Bulman said. "We don't have a major backing so we're just doing everything off our own backs at the moment.
"You take your skills wherever you go, I've worked for a few other independents so I just transferred those skills to this and I picked up loads of skills at the Warriors so it's going to be a massive help."
Administrators Begbies Traynor said the rugby club would appeal the decision to relegate it from the Premiership and that other events would return to the Sixways ground.
