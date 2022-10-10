Kidderminster fire: Large blaze sends smoke across town

Scene of fireDroneserve / Droneserve.co
A road has been closed after a large fire broke out

A large fire has broken out in Kidderminster, sending plumes of black smoke across town.

West Mercia Police said it was aware firefighters were dealing with a blaze near Clarence Street.

Nearby Offmore Road has been closed in both directions.

Twitter users posted video and pictures of billowing smoke, plus fire crews and police officers at the scene in a nearby residential street.

One said they heard what sounded like "explosions" from a garage at the rear of Offmore Road.

Droneserve/Droneserve.co
Police and fire officers are in attendance

