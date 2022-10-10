Redditch: Manslaughter arrest after death of teenage girl
Published
A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 17-year-old girl.
The teenager from Redditch, Worcestershire, was reported to have died suddenly on 15 September, West Mercia Police said.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, according to the force.
The arrested woman has since been released while inquiries continue, add police.
The force has been contacted for more details.
