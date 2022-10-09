Attempted murder arrest in Hereford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Hereford.
Police were called to the scene in Baysham Street at about 15:30 BST on Saturday, although the exact nature of the incident not been revealed by officers.
The 50-year-old suspect remains in custody, West Mercia Police has said.
The street is closed and a police cordon is expected to remain in place while inquiries continue, the force added.
"I understand that incidents such at this can be alarming but I would like to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community," Det Sgt James Moore, said.
