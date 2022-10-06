Hereford: Reunion after stranger pays for hospice staff fuel
- Published
Two care staff have been reunited with a stranger who paid for their fuel as an act of kindness in Hereford.
Mike Perruzza, stepped in to foot the bill at a petrol station on Holmer Road after spotting St Michael's Hospice workers, Jaki Moffat and Katie Hughes.
Thanks to a Facebook appeal, the senior healthcare assistants were able to track him down to say thank you.
"This really restores your faith in humanity," Ms Moffat said.
On the day of the gesture, she had been making her way into the store to pay when Mr Perruzza leant out of his car window to say he had already settled the £28 bill.
After being reunited with the workers, Mr Perruzza revealed he had an affinity with the charity after visiting several times as part of his voluntary role with Herefordshire 4×4 Response, which helps hospice staff get to work during floods and heavy snow.
"Through my working career, I've seen colleagues who have had friends and family cared for by St Michael's - it's just a great cause," he said.
Ms Moffat added: "We can't thank Mike enough for his generosity."
St Michael's Hospice provides free palliative and end-of-life care for people across Herefordshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk