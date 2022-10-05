Kestutis Lekunas appears in court accused of Ross-on-Wye murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found badly injured in a Herefordshire street.
The 39-year-old victim was discovered in Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday morning and died at the scene.
Kestutis Lekunas, 35, also of Bluebell Close, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday where he was remanded into custody, to reappear on 4 April.
