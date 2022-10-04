Mystery Herefordshire lottery winner claims £1m prize
- Published
A Herefordshire woman has won £1m on the National Lottery by using a selection of birthday numbers.
She asked lottery-operator Camelot to only refer to her as Mrs P and she won the prize on the 27 August draw.
Camelot said she matched five numbers plus the bonus ball.
Lottery winners have the option to release their identity, remain completely anonymous or, like Mrs P, release some of their details.
