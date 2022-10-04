'Singing' goat causes giggling fits at Worcester Cathedral service
A goat stole the show during a cathedral's animal blessing service by "singing" along to the organ music.
Two-year-old Pablo's "bah-rilliant" performance at Worcester Cathedral's annual event has made him a social media star.
His vocals led to fits of giggles by staff from Atwell Farm Park near Redditch and cathedral choir members.
"I think when he was bleating it was all echoing back at him. He was having a lovely time," farm staff said.
The video of Pablo and his alpaca friends Minstrel and Barnaby was shared by the cathedral on TikTok has since had 1.6m views and 240,000 likes.
The service was filmed by the BBC's Songs of Praise programme, but it is not clear whether Pablo's exploits will make the final edit.
'Sung the house down'
Farm worker Oliver Arundal said the cathedral asked them to bring along some animals for the service.
"So we picked our best animals as best we could - ones that could be walked and behave and took them along - and it turns out they wee'd and pooed everywhere and basically sung the house down," he said.
"If you've heard the video, all the staff were turning around, all of us in bits, giggling.
"It's one of those things where someone makes a joke or something in an inappropriate situation - laughing at a funeral kind of thing."
He said it was amazing how popular the video has been which has already led to Pablo getting extra attention at the farm.
"We've had people turn up and say, 'Where's Pabs?'," he said.
"He's definitely the most vocal [of the farm's animals]."
Sophie Hicks, who was in charge of the alpacas at the service, said they all struggled to keep a straight face.
"Everyone was saying from the video that these two looked embarrassed by Pablo - especially Minstrel," she said.
"Everyone was laughing. All of the choir boys and girls kept laughing and they couldn't hold it together but they were trying to be professional but it was just so funny."
'Ultimate drama goat'
Vice-Dean, Canon Stephen Edwards said they enjoyed welcoming the animals and Pablo would be welcomed back next year.
"Pablo's antics have amused so many people worldwide and we're really pleased to be able to share the joy that our annual service brings to so many people," he said.
"Animals are such an important part of our lives and bring so much joy to so many.
"Pablo is definitely the ultimate drama goat. He stole the limelight and we'll definitely be inviting him back next year."
The episode will be broadcast on the BBC on 20 November.
