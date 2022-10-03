Payments still taken in error after Worcester parking glitch
- Published
Drivers are still having money taken from their bank accounts in error after a parking machine glitch.
About 1,500 people in Worcester have had multiple payments taken, with some losing hundreds of pounds.
The issue was first raised last week but Worcester City Council said payments were still being incorrectly taken on Monday.
It apologised for the "frustration and distress" and said full refunds would be issued automatically by Friday.
Anyone who had incurred bank charges as a result of the payments was eligible to claim for these also, the authority added.
Andy Gynn was one of the drivers who saw their funds depleted, with £610 taken across 122 separate transactions.
He said the payments had put his accounts into unarranged overdrafts just as he was due to go on holiday.
The issue is related to the use of bank cards at the machines and has not affected transactions via the RingGo app.
While card use was disabled last week, problems have continued for customers who used their card before that time.
The council said problems started when it stopped receiving card payments from 29 August. Provider Flowbird was alerted to the issue, after which time, the authority added, the multiple charges began for customers.
The council said that according to the provider, issues were still emerging because some banks took longer than other to process payments, although it had been offered assurance no further payment had been processed.
The company was issued with a contractual breach notice, the local authority said last week, adding it would review its arrangements with the provider.
Flowbird has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk