Ross-on-Wye: Two arrested in murder probe after man's death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Herefordshire.
The 39-year-old was found with serious injuries on Bluebell Close, Ross-on-Wye, at about 09:30 BST on Sunday.
He died at the scene and West Mercia Police said they had been called after reports of an argument.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Both remain in custody, the force said.
Det Insp Stephen Cook said it was "shocking" but it was "an isolated incident".
