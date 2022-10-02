Worcester hosts 'once in a generation' Canaletto exhibition
- Published
Twenty 18th Century Canaletto paintings have gone on show in what a gallery has called a "once in a generation" display.
The exhibition at Worcester Art Gallery and Museum features works loaned from various places including Woburn Abbey.
Giovanni Antonio Canal, known as Canaletto, was from Venice and painted views of the city, London and Rome.
"This is the most ambitious exhibition we've ever staged," Deborah Fox, from Museums Worcestershire, said.
On its website the gallery has hailed the display, which will last until 7 January, as both its "most ambitious" and a "once in a generation exhibition".
"It's important to make sure that these works can be seen regionally," Ms Fox added.
"People in the West Midlands don't have to get on a train to London to see these kind of paintings in a national collection."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk