Government accused of 'attack on nature' by Herefordshire wildlife group
Government plans to change wildlife protections are an "attack on nature", an environmental group said.
Herefordshire Wildlife Trust said it was "angry" over the scrapping of the fracking ban and regulations that protect natural habitats.
It called on the public to "defend nature" by writing to local politicians.
The government said claims it intended to go back on a commitment to the environment were "not right."
The lifting of the fracking ban and plans for investment zones, which include plans for a relaxation of planning rules to encourage development, have angered wildlife campaigners.
Prime Minister Liz Truss has told the BBC fracking would only resume with local consent.
However Jamie Audsley, chief executive of Herefordshire Wildlife Trust, said the government's reforms were "dangerous" and urged supporters to write to local politicians.
"[The] removing of environmental protection, making it easier to develop without due respect to wildlife and potential downgrading of support for farmers to farm in a green way, could be really damaging," he said.
"Taken as a package, that's an unprecedented attack on nature that we are really concerned about.
"Local meadows, the rivers, things that are really important to the beauty of Herefordshire and our lives, our economy in terms of farming and the attraction of tourism could be under threat."
The trust added its members' response to a plea for support had been unprecedented.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told the BBC a strong economy and environment went "hand-in-hand".
"Bureaucratic processes in the planning system do not necessarily protect the environment - by making sure we have the right regulations for our nation, we can make this happen," the spokesperson added.
