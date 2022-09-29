Worcester: Parking machine error sees multiple payments taken
A glitch has caused some car park users to be charged multiple times by card payment machines.
Worcester City Council has turned them off while it investigates the issue.
It said it did not know how many customers had been affected in the city, and asked people to either pay with cash or by using the RingGo app.
One woman, Gill Edmonds, had six payments taken and said it could be a real problem for people "up against their overdraft".
She said she had to freeze her card because she feared more payments would be taken after she parked at the Newport Street car park on Monday.
Ms Edmonds said she feared for people on tight budgets, adding: "Just those small numbers of car parking fees will affect whether they can have their direct debits paid for example; whether it will tip them over into the red."
She also said she was worried about how long it would take to get back her money.
The council apologised for the errors and urged affected customers to contact their bank which should, it said, have processes in place to deal with such situations, including providing refunds.
