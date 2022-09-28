Plans revealed for 11,000 new homes in Worcestershire
Plans to build 11,000 new homes across Worcestershire over the next 20 years have been revealed.
Councils have revealed the blueprints as part of the South Worcestershire Development Plan (SWDP).
The 11,000 homes are in addition to 28,400 already planned for in Worcester, Malvern Hills and Wychavon between now and 2030.
The plans also focus on environmental impact, with conditions that designs must consider how to minimise car use.
Infrastructure must also be included for electric car-charging points and sustainable materials and construction materials must be used.
Some of the larger proposed developments include:
- 5,000 new homes at Worcestershire Parkway station near Worcester
- A carbon-neutral settlement with 2,000 homes at Throckmorton Airfield
- 1,000 new homes at Rushwick, along with a new railway station
- A further 1,000 new homes near Mitton as well as a new school
The plan also includes proposals for smaller developments:
- 1,096 homes in the Wychavon district, spread across Droitwich Spa, Evesham and Pershore
- 866 homes in Worcester
- 594 new homes in Malvern with a further 376 across the Malvern Hills district
The document will be considered by partner councils - Malvern Hills, Worcester City and Wychavon - and, if approved, a six-week public consultation will launch in November.
Following that, it will be submitted for scrutiny by the Planning Inspectorate in 2023.
SWDP chair Councillor David Harrison said the public consultation was "an important milestone".
"The plan contains a series of bold proposals and policies with sustainability and high-quality design at its core," he said.
"I look forward to hearing councillors debate the plan across all three south Worcestershire councils, and hopefully we can agree to start the public consultation in November."
