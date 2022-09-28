Droitwich reporter's 'chaotic' Alison Hammond interview goes viral
- Published
A reporter interviewing This Morning star Alison Hammond said the chat which became an online hit was "chaotic from start to finish".
Worcester News journalist Shivani Chaudhari was sent on Saturday to a Droitwich care home to cover a fundraiser Ms Hammond was attending.
Ms Chaudhari said a live interview over Facebook was planned but as soon as it began "we all know what happened".
Thousands have since watched them break down in hysterics during the broadcast.
It started with Ms Hammond immediately having "a little tickle in my throat" and coughing, which set off the pair.
In the 12-minute video, Ms Hammond, who is originally from Birmingham, and Ms Chaudhari are seen in fits of laughter as they try to invite people to attend the event.
"Once you're live, you're live," Ms Chaudhari said. "You just have to style it out."
The video was shared on TikTok where more than 200,000 people have watched it.
"It was just chaotic from start to finish," Ms Chaudhari said.
"It reminded me of a school presentation when you're not supposed to laugh and the teacher's glaring at you from the side of the classroom which makes it even funnier."
😂😂😂worst facebook live ever 😂🤣😂😂😅 https://t.co/qpBWJqgVXh— Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) September 25, 2022
Ms Hammond later shared the video on Twitter, admitting it was "the worst Facebook live ever".
"I'm glad people are finding it funny," Ms Chadhari said.
