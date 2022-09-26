Stourport-on-Severn: Boy, nine, dies in off-road vehicle crash
A nine-year-old boy has died in an off-road vehicle crash in Worcestershire.
Police said officers and ambulance workers were called to Coney Green Farm, off Ribbesford Road, Stourport-on-Severn, at 16:45 BST on Saturday.
"An off-road vehicle had overturned and one passenger, a nine-year-old boy, died at the scene," the West Mercia force said.
A girl, who too was a passenger, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening.
A man, woman and another child were taken to hospital for further checks, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
