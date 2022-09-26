Boy killed and girl hurt in Stourport-on-Severn crash
A boy has died and a girl has been injured in a crash in Worcestershire.
Crews were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash off Ribbesford Road, Stourport-on-Severn, on Saturday, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
They found the vehicle overturned and the boy, an occupant, in a critical condition.
"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased on scene," a spokesperson said.
Four other people from the vehicle were assessed after the crash at 16:45 BST.
The girl was treated for injuries which were not life-threatening and taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
A man, woman and another child were also taken to the hospital for further checks.
