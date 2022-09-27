Redditch man at risk of dementia to run seven marathons in seven days
- Published
A man at risk of developing dementia in his 40s is to run seven marathons in seven days to raise awareness of the condition.
Jordan Adams, from Redditch, has a rare faulty gene which can lead to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
The 27-year-old inherited the gene from his mother, Geraldine, who died in 2016 - six years after being diagnosed with the condition.
Proceeds raised will go to the Alzheimer's Research UK charity.
Mr Adams has described finding out he has the gene four years ago as a "licence to live".
From his hometown in Redditch, he started the seven-day marathon challenge which will next see him run the Grand Union Canal from Birmingham to London.
He will then be joined by his fiancée Agnès Dangreaux, for the London Marathon on Sunday.
"When I got the test result it was an incredibly tough thing to hear, but there was also a massive sense of relief," he said.
Mr Adams added: "I just want to live every day to the max and get as much out of every day as I can.
"One way of doing that is to try to make a positive impact through spreading awareness of dementia and raising money for research."
So far the pair have raised just over £4,200 via their JustGiving page.
