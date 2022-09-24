Motorcyclist killed in Herefordshire three vehicle collision
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two other vehicles on a main road in Herefordshire.
The collision between the motorcycle, a Fiat box van and a Mini Cooper happened on the A417 between Burley Gate and Maund Bryan at 16:35 BST on Friday.
The 59-year-old rider of the grey Triumph Street Triple motorcycle suffered significant injuries and died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
West Mercia Police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage.
