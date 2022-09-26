Worcestershire Council approves bridge after costs almost double
Construction of a walking and cycling bridge in Worcester can get under way after a council awarded the contract, despite soaring costs.
Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year but costs have almost doubled to £16m.
Worcestershire Council said the original figure of £9m had not accounted for inflation.
Construction work on the bridge is due to begin later this year.
The council said "significant inflation" had been to blame for the price hike.
It means cuts to other services will be required to stump up the extra cash.
Councillors approved the amended budget at a meeting on Thursday, after which member Marc Bayliss said: "The sources of funding to meet the full costs are identified."
He added the funding would not have an impact on highway maintenance budgets.
"It's great that the cabinet has taken the decision to award the main construction contract, allowing us to get this important scheme under way," said Mr Bayliss.
"Once completed, the bridge will bring a major boost for the health and wellbeing of people who live, study or work in Worcester, encouraging many more to walk and cycle around our beautiful city."
