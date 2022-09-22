Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Sailor 'honoured' to draw gun carriage
A sailor who helped draw the gun carriage bearing the Queen's coffin at her state funeral said she was "overwhelmed" by the honour.
Hollie Randle, from Bewdley, joined the Royal Navy seven months ago and took part in the procession on Monday.
"It was a rollercoaster of emotions," she said. "I felt nervous at first but it was natural after the first pull."
The gun carriage was pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to Westminster Abbey and later on to Wellington Arch.
Being involved in the tradition, which first began at Queen Victoria's funeral, was "an amazing honour", Ms Randle said.
"If someone had told me a year ago I'd be taking the Queen's coffin to her funeral, I wouldn't have believed them."
Normally based at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire, Ms Randle said she and other trainees were inspected before being divided up into groups.
"I was chosen because I'm quite tall," she said. "But we didn't know at first what we had been chosen for."
When they found out, "we were over the moon," she said.
The sailors had lots of training before the funeral, she said, and were told to stay focussed - "we knew from the start that all eyes would be on us".
With the collective strength of her 141 fellow peers, Ms Randle said the carriage was not that heavy, however it became more challenging going up the cobbles at Speakers' Corner.
She believes this was the first time women have been able to pull the gun carriage and said it was a "time for reflection".
"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I'm really proud of myself and I appreciate the opportunity."
