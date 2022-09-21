Crowle: Plans for 62 homes in village submitted to council
Plans have been submitted to build more than 60 new homes in a village.
Piper Homes put forward the proposals to build 62 properties, included 25 affordable homes, on land off Church Road in Crowle, near Worcester.
The developer said the "high-quality development" included landscaping, open space, parking and access.
People have until 20 October to give their views on the application which has been submitted to planners at Wychavon District Council.
A handful of proposals to build between five and 13 homes on the land were rejected by the council in 2012, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Another proposal was rejected two years later.
Piper Homes said its scheme would use open space to "retain and enhance" existing landscape features.
"The layout and urban form of the scheme is such that it supports crime prevention and community safety, with the development overlooking public spaces and streets," its statement to planners said.
It would also help meet local needs by including a 40% mix of affordable houses, it added.
In March, government planning inspectors backed a scheme by social housing provider Platform Housing for 12 homes in the village months after it was rejected by the council.
More than 100 objections were raised against the plan by villagers after it was put forward last year.
