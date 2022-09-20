Endangered giraffe born at West Midland Safari Park

Baby giraffeWest Midland Safari Park
Keepers captured the birth of the calf on CCTV

A safari park has announced the birth of an endangered giraffe.

The 6ft (1.8m) tall male Rothschild's giraffe calf was born in the early hours of 13 September at the West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley.

He and his parents, Arusha and Rufus, are part of a European breeding programme which aims to conserve endangered species.

The Worcestershire park has said it was "extremely pleased" with the arrival.

West Midland Safari Park
A name it yet to be picked for the calf but it will begin with the letter K

"It is even more exciting that he is the first calf born in our brand new giraffe house that was only completed in April this year," keeper Lisa Watkins said.

"Rothschild's giraffe are classified as endangered in the wild, so any successful births are more important than ever."

Due to poaching and a loss of habitat from deforestation, numbers of Rothschild's giraffe remain low, with the population estimated to be below 2,500.

West Midland Safari Park
He will slowly be introduced to the rest of the herd, keepers have said

Although the new born is yet to be named, keepers will choose a name beginning with 'K', as all babies born at the park this year will have names that begin with this letter.

It is hoped that once keepers are happy the calf has built up enough strength, he will take his first steps out into the giraffe yard this week, where guests can see him from the safari drive-through.

Also known as the Baringo or Ugandan giraffe, the animals can grow up to 6m tall - one of the tallest species of giraffe.

