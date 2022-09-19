Queen's funeral: I went to screening 'to be with people'
People have been coming together to watch the Queen's state funeral at community screenings.
Marilyn Ball, who watched at Malvern's St Matthias Church, said she wanted to remember the Queen with others.
"Seventy years of service is pretty amazing and it's such a momentous occasion really that I felt I couldn't miss it," she said.
"And coming to be with people rather than sit alone at home makes it all the more memorable."
Patricia Dare, who was also at the church, said the Queen had been a big part of her life and she felt emotional ahead of the service.
Mrs Dare's late husband had been in the Army for 23 years and they had attended many formal events and ceremonies.
"She was my husband's commander and he swore allegiance to her until the day he died," she said.
Mrs Dare said she felt "at home" at the Worcestershire church where she had been baptised and married. Family events there had also included her granddaughter's christening.
She said she "absolutely" wanted to watch the service with others "rather than be sat at home with a box of tissues".
Community screenings have also been taking place in the county at Worcester's Cathedral Square, Parkside in Bromsgrove, and in several pubs, including the Real Ale Tavern in Bewdley.
Books of condolence remain open at local sites, including Worcester and Hereford cathedrals.