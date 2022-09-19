Queen's funeral: 'Deep honour' for Herefordshire Lord-Lieutenant
- Published
The Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire said being at the Queen's funeral was a "deep honour" and an "extraordinary event to be witnessing".
Edward Harley said he had been in the post for a "very short time" following his appointment as the Queen's representative two years ago.
He said some lord-lieutenants attending the service had been in the role for 20 or 30 years.
World leaders were among 2,000 people to congregate in Westminster Abbey.
Speaking before the occasion, Mr Harley said as well as it being a global event, it was important to remember it was also a funeral and the Royal Family would "all be there mourning".
The late Queen had been "very gracious", he said, adding he remembered her "smile and eyes". He also said she had an "extraordinary observance of what's going on" and made "amusing quips".
"You know, I only met her a few times but on one occasion it was for a slightly longer period of time and it was just something completely memorable and you came out of it feeling you had met the biggest star in the world," he said.
Mr Harley said he believed there was "something very special" about having all the monarch's county representatives from across the country at the state funeral.
"They have done a huge service to the Queen and it's right they should be there," he said. "And I think I am very lucky [being there] having been in post for a very short time."
Meanwhile, the Bishop of Worcester, the Rt Revd John Inge, attended the Queen's funeral in his role as Lord High Almoner and was one of only three bishops who were members of the royal household.
He said ahead of the service: "I'm full of anticipation really, like everyone else. It is an opportunity to say thank you and goodbye to the Queen."
He added: "The Queen was a very committed Christian as we all know and for Christians, death is not the end, death is a new beginning."
He described her as having given a life of service and "a person full of joy".
Thousands of people across the two counties have been paying tribute and watching the Queen's funeral.
Lyn Gardner, from Hereford, was among people who attended the Queen's lying-in-state after spending 12 hours queuing.
She said it was upsetting to see the monarch's coffin.
"It was really difficult to process. It was almost too much," she said, adding: "And then all of the memories from her passing came home and it was really emotional. I didn't see anyone that wasn't affected, I certainly was."