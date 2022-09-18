Hollywood: Teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
- Published
A teenager has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say.
The 16-year-old boy was found after being struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, Hollywood in Worcestershire at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The vehicle involved had left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, a West Mercia Police spokesperson said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.