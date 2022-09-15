Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
- Published
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m.
Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year.
Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in the original budget, had pushed up prices.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Worcestershire County Council would meet to discuss plans to stump up the extra cash.
The local authority said it would move around at least £5m from its current capital budget to pay for the bulk of the increase.
Suggestions include cutting some £570,000 from its road maintenance budget, which covers resurfacing as well as streetlights and drainage.
The strategic infrastructure budget - which covers railway stations and waste disposal centres - could be slashed by £1.8m.
'Significant inflation'
Worcester City Council has also agreed to pay £3m towards the bridge and £1m has already been pledged by the government.
"The estimated cost to construct Kepax Bridge in 2019 did not include inflation," said Councillor Marc Bayliss, cabinet member for economy, infrastructure and skills.
"Nor did it include some additional works such as improvements to Horsford Road or the ramp down to the Severn Way."
He said there had been "significant inflation" in the construction industry, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
Cabinet papers suggest the bride could face further delays, possibly leading to even greater costs.
Councillors will meet on 22 September to discuss options for meeting the price hike.