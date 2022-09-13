Severn Valley Railway paints engine nameplates black for Queen
A Midlands heritage railway will paint the nameplates of one of its steam locomotives black out of respect to the late Queen.
Earlier this year, Severn Valley Railway painted the No.70 engine purple and renamed it Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
But the nameplates will be made black after volunteers suggested the idea.
Helen Smith, managing director, said it was a "fitting and appropriate way" for the railway to pay its respects.
The railway has also placed books of condolence at its Kidderminster and Bridgnorth stations, as well as at The Engine House in Highley.
