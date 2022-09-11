Bishop remembers unexpected marmalade gift for Queen
The Queen's meeting with Paddington was not the first time she received an unexpected offer of marmalade, the Bishop of Worcester has recalled.
The Rt Revd John Inge was responsible for organising the annual distribution of the Maundy Money.
But on one occasion a recipient handed over a jar of marmalade in return.
He said she "rose to the occasion with great aplomb" and calmly passed it on to him, praising her for her sense of humour and sense of fun.
The Bishop was appointed Lord High Almoner in 2013 and handed the purses to Her Majesty every year, one for every year of her life for men and one for every year of her life for women.
The service is held every Maundy Thursday and recipients were chosen in recognition of their service to the church and their communities.
He said she took it "extremely seriously" and that it was "one of the most important events in her calendar".
He would advise them beforehand to simply bow or curtsey and say "Thank you very much Your Majesty" or "Thank you very much Ma'am," he explained.
The jar of marmalade came as a surprise to everyone, but he said it was an example of how she could "keep her cool and remain radiant".
Like others, he remembered how she could "put people at ease with her smile and a twinkle in eye" and said her sense of fun was not always seen in public, until her appearances with James Bond and Paddington in her later years.
"I will miss her enormously," he said.
