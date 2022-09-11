Queen Elizabeth II: Upton-Upon-Severn veterans pay tribute
- Published
Three army veterans from Worcestershire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.
Dave Sandy, Eric Braithwaite and Anthony Goodway all served in the army and said they had fond memories of their time working with Her Majesty.
The monarchy has a long tradition of military service with the Queen becoming the first woman from the Royal Family to serve in the Armed Forces.
It was an "honour" to serve her, the former soldiers said.
Until her death, Queen Elizabeth II was the only modern head of state to have served in World War Two.
She enrolled in the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), similar to the American Women's Army Corps, where many women actively served in highly valuable support roles.
The veterans, who are members of the Men in Sheds group in Upton-upon-Severn, recalled what meeting the Queen meant to them.
"Everyone called her the boss in one way or another," said Dave Sandy, who served in the territorial army from the late 70s until the 90s.
He added: "I've actually guarded the Queen and Prince Philip on other duties.
"A big lump in the throat, lost the boss, getting a new one."
Eric Braithwaite joined the army as a boy soldier in 1961.
He served for 23 years with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) in Singapore, Germany, England and Anglesey.
Mr Braithwaite said: "She was our head, she was our leader, she was the person we were serving and she's the one that we would follow.
"It hits you, it hits your heart."
Anthony Goodway spent two years in national service from 1958 until 1960 and remembers watching the Queen being crowned as well as the death of her father King George VI died in 1952.
He said: "I've done a lot of parades for the Queen, she was a lovely lady and worked so hard for the country.
"I was in tears, I will be honest, it was an honour to be with her and be a soldier for her."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk