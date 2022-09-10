Worcester flood campaigner's praise for 'Queen who cared'
A flood campaigner has praised the Queen for the concern she showed about issues affecting the nation.
Mary Dhonau, from Worcester, met Her Majesty twice - the first in 2001 when she talked to her about the victims of recent flooding in the city.
She was "across absolutely everything that was going on in an area that she was visiting", Ms Dhonau said.
The campaigner was then honoured in 2014, when she received an OBE for services to the environment.
At their first meeting - at the Guildhall in Worcester - Ms Dhonau said she was "very privileged to be asked to represent flood victims in my area".
She said the Queen was "very interested in what we had gone through" and spoke about recent flood victims she knew of, including the Archbishop of York.
'Constant in our lives'
Through "everything that is big and awful, she has been there to reassure us", Ms Dhonau added.
Thirteen years later, she was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive her OBE from the Queen.
"I told her what my area of speciality was, which was trying to reduce the impact of flood at people's homes and she told me that I would never, ever be out of work," Ms Dhonau said.
"What a wise woman."
Ms Dhonau described the monarch as the "one constant in our lives" and despite being "slightly divorced from normal life" she always cared about "every single thing that has gone on in our lives".
