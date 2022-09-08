Herefordshire villagers 'frustrated' by days without gas
Residents and businesses in five Herefordshire villages have been left frustrated after two days without gas.
About 600 properties in Hampton Bishop, Prior's Frome, Holme Lacy, Mordiford and Fownhope lost their supply on Tuesday morning.
Cadent said it was "working hard" to repair the fault, which it estimated would be fully resolved by Friday.
The distribution network has made hot food and alternative heating available to villagers affected.
Sandra Gummery, landlady of the New Inn, Fownhope, said she had been forced to turn away customers looking for a hot meal.
"I've got 70 people booked in for a christening on Saturday and I've already got 35 people booked in for Sunday roasts," she said.
"A gentleman came this morning and promised me it would be back on tomorrow. If it's not back on tomorrow it will be a big problem."
Vic Cooper, who lives near her business The Shop at Coo Corner, in Fownhope, said the biggest issue had been a lack communication from Cadent.
"I only found out last night [from a customer] that food was being offered and you could get a burner to cook, and a heat source if you wanted it," she said.
"Every house should have been given a letter. There are so many elderly people in the village who don't have social media."
Kevin Braybrook is chair of Fownhope Parish Council, and also runs a bed and breakfast.
"We're using a camping stove and a microwave oven, which doesn't make cooking a full English breakfast very easy," he said.
"It's inconvenient, it's frustrating, it's difficult for the businesses affected, because it's going to have a financial impact."
Communication from the distribution network had improved though, Mr Braybrook said, since the network fault was first detected.
"Initially... I just stopped one of the guys in the road and asked what was going on, so we posted on our village Facebook page, and that was the first people knew.
"Now Cadent has started posting their own updates on there. Now they're here I feel they are doing everything they can."
The supply issue arose after a fault on the pipe network, which has been resolved, said Cadent spokesperson Stephanie Van Rosse, adding about half of properties were now back on the network.
Engineers were turning supplies back on in properties around Hampton Bishop, Mordiford, Holme Lacy and Prior's Frome on Thursday, with Fownhope's gas expected to be restored by Friday at the latest.
"We will automatically give [customers] the compensation that they're entitled to, so that's £65 per day for every 24 hours that they are off gas and it's £105 for businesses," Ms Van Rosse said.
