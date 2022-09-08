Droitwich Muller protesters glue themselves to ground
- Published
Protesters outside a Muller dairy factory have glued themselves to the ground and chained themselves to fences.
Earlier in the week, 18 members of Animal Rebellion were arrested at the site in Droitwich, Worcestershire.
The protesters arrived at the weekend, climbing onto lorries in an attempt to disrupt supplies.
Muller has said supplies would continue but it was "disappointed to be targeted by a small number of activists".
Animal Rebellion wants support for farmers in starting to operate a plant-based food system.
They targeted four dairies on Sunday - three run by Muller in Droitwich, Severnside in Gloucestershire and Bridgwater in Somerset - the fourth in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is run by Arla and is the UK's largest milk factory.
On Monday, Droitwich and Aylesbury sites were targeted again, with protesters returning to Droitwich on Tuesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk