More arrests after climate protesters target Muller's Droitwich diary
Up to 18 people have been arrested after a Worcestershire dairy was targeted by climate protesters.
Animal Rebellion protesters gained access to Muller's Droitwich site for a third day on Tuesday and climbed up on lorries aiming to disrupt supplies.
The group said it wanted support for farmers to transition to a plant-based food system.
West Mercia Police said the 18 were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
Protesters targeted four dairies on Sunday - three run by Muller in Droitwich, Severnside in Gloucestershire and Bridgwater in Somerset - the fourth in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, is run by Arla and is the UK's largest milk factory.
On Monday, Droitwich and Aylesbury sites were targeted again. with protesters returning to Droitwich on Tuesday.
