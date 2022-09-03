Thousands of people expected at Worcester City Run
More than 3,000 people are expected to take part in the Worcester City Run on Saturday and Sunday.
Former Olympic athlete and three-time London Marathon winner, Paula Radcliffe, has been supporting the annual event and is taking part.
Now in its eighth year, the 10km (6.2 miles) race and half marathon take place on Sunday and children's events are on Saturday.
Ms Radcliffe said last year's event was a success despite the pandemic.
"Last year was absolutely amazing, the turnout that we had and still coming out of the pandemic as well, [it's an] amazing turn out," she said.
"[I am] just really looking forward to that Worcester spirit coming out and having great fun out there on the racecourse."
