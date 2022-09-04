Football match for Hereford boy who died in the sea at Skegness
- Published
A football match is to be played in memory of a boy who died after getting into difficulty in the sea.
The body of Kacper Biela, 13, from Hereford body was recovered from the water in Skegness, Lincolnshire after a search by police and the coastguard.
He attended Kingstone High School where he was "extremely passionate" about playing football and loved PE, teacher Tom Watkins said.
The game will be played at his football club at midday on Sunday.
It will be between school pupils and his team-mates from Pegasus FC, the school said.
Speaking at the time of his death, the club said the teenager was "an exceptional player" and been victorious with the club's U14 team last season.
A raffle will be held after Sunday's game to help raise funds to support the family's bid to fly his body back to relatives in Poland.
A fundraising page has also been set up.
Hereford FC also held a bucket collection in the teenager's memory and painted his shirt on the pitch ahead of their match last Saturday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk