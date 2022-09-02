Kidderminster Hospital gets new diagnostic facility
A new CT scanner and an ultrasound room have opened at Kidderminster Hospital and Treatment Centre.
The new facilities are expected to reduce waiting times for patients in need of imaging and endoscopy procedures.
The move is said to be part of a £350m government investment plan to help manage backlogs caused by Covid-19.
Hospital bosses have described it as an "exciting development for the people of Worcestershire".
The new services have expanded the capacity of the county's community diagnostic centre with the aim of providing quicker diagnosis and treatment.
In May, a three-room endoscopy unit also opened in the centre.
"This is an important part of our work to improve access for our patients to a range of important procedures," Paul Brennan, chief operating officer at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said.
"They are an essential part of the early diagnosis and timely treatment of some potentially serious conditions, including many forms of cancer."
