Hereford: Army corporal completes 10-marathon challenge
An army corporal has completed a challenge to run 10 marathons in 10 days while wearing full military kit.
Cpl Elena Mountford, from Hereford, is raising money for charity after watching how both her biological and adoptive mothers dealt with cancer.
She completed her final marathon at MoD Lyneham, in Wiltshire, where she is based, and was greeted with cheers.
The 36-year-old said: "I'm quite proud of myself, it's quite an emotional day."
As part of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Cpl Mountford's military kit includes boots and a body armour vest, which alone weighs 10kg.
Last year she completed five marathons in five days to raise money for Hexham Oncology Day Care Unit, where her adoptive mother received cancer treatment.
But she wanted to give herself "an even bigger challenge" this year.
She started last week and each marathon has taken her about seven hours to complete.
She said the third was one of her favourites because her father, Richard Monk, 74, joined her for the last four miles, while day six of the challenge was "really sore".
"All this hard work and training has finally paid off," she said.
"It just shows your body can go through a lot if you train hard and work hard and look at the outcome, I'm super proud."
The challenge was in support of the charity Military vs Cancer and Cpl Mountford has raised more than £7,000 for the cause.
Having lost her birth mother to cancer and watching her adoptive mum going through treatment, Cpl Mountford said it "spurred me on to help and to manage my stress levels whilst going through their process".
"We all know someone who has and is going through cancer. It's a horrific thing that will never go away," she added.
Ruth Bilton said of her daughter: "She's always been the same since she was a tiny girl, determined to achieve and complete things, but it has been hard slog for her."
Dave Bathgate, chairman and founder of Military vs Cancer, said: "We want to help people who are suffering from cancer, we will do that in any way we can.
"If that is helping bigger charities then we will do that, but we also want to help individuals, particularly in the military."
