Hereford: Army corporal's 10-marathon challenge
- Published
An Army corporal has thanked the public for "amazing" support as she prepares to complete 10 marathons in 10 days.
Elena Mountford, 36, from Hereford, is raising money for the Military vs Cancer charity.
She is set to complete her final marathon - made tougher by wearing 10kg of body armour - on Thursday at MoD Lyneham, Wiltshire.
So far, she has raised more than £7,000 for the cause.
She said she was spurred on in her challenge by watching how both her biological and adopted mothers dealt with cancer.
Last year, Corporal Mountford completed a similar challenge, where she ran five marathons in five days to raise money for Hexham Oncology Day Care Unit, where her adopted mother received cancer treatment.
This year, she said, she decided to double the challenge, adding it had been "quite tough at times".
Each marathon has taken her about seven hours to complete, with her third being one of her favourites because her father, Richard Monk, 74, joined her for the last four miles.
She said her military colleagues were set to meet her at the finishing line of her final marathon.
