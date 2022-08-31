Fish rescued as 'dry weather shrinks River Dore'
Hundreds of fish have been rescued from a Herefordshire river which "shrank" in areas due to the recent spate of dry weather.
The Environment Agency said its fisheries team was working on a 1.5km (0.9m) stretch of the River Dore near Peterchurch.
In total it has saved 235 fish, including 185 brown trout.
A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "The pools are low in dissolved oxygen which stresses the fish.
"In all, we've saved around 235 fish from a stretch... which has shrunk into pools due to the ongoing dry weather.
"They have been released lower downstream where the flow is better."
Anyone who sees fish in distress should contact the agency.
