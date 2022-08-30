Cost of living: Extra cash for Citizens Advice in Worcester
A Citizens Advice Bureau could get an extra £20,000 so it can help more people in financial difficulty.
Worcester City Council declared a cost-of-living crisis in July and is working with other groups to give extra support for those in most need.
The cash would allow the Citizens Advice to employ another supervisor and recruit 10 more volunteers.
It would also enable the charity organisation to open for an extra morning of drop-in sessions each week.
The council's policy and resources committee is also to be asked to back extending the period of time that eligible households can claim the four weeks of school meals vouchers to which they were entitled between July and September.
About £50,000 of the allocation is still to be given out and it is proposed the scheme be extended until the end of next month, with eligible households being encouraged to claim back costs they may have faced over the summer holidays.
Councillors will also be asked to agree that funding be put in place to provide more school meals during school holidays up to March next year, if no other provision is in place.
The committee will discuss the proposals on 6 September.
