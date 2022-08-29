One arrest amid Banbury v Hereford football disorder
- Published
One person was injured in violence surrounding a football match.
Bottles and a traffic cone were thrown amid disorder before, during and after Saturday's match between Banbury United and Hereford FC at Spencer Stadium, Thames Valley Police said.
To prevent further issues, it said some home supporters were kept in the ground for about 10 minutes after the game to allow Hereford fans to leave.
One person was arrested for a public order offence.
The force said its investigations were continuing and urged anyone with relevant video footage to come forward.
Banbury United beat Hereford FC 3-1 in the National League North match.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.