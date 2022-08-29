Charity fund helps Redditch family with cost of living
- Published
A family struggling amid the rising cost of living as they care for their disabled son is receiving help from a charity.
Keith Butler and Helen Castanheira from Redditch in Worcestershire, who are retired and on a fixed income, said they face extra costs looking after Geordie, 21.
The charity Sense has launched an emergency fund for families like theirs as more people with disabilities are struggling during the cost of living crisis.
The government said it is providing £37 billion worth of help for households.
Previously, Mr and Mrs Butler said their gas bill had trebled and due to their son's disabilities and additional costs were proving a problem.
Geordie has multiple disabilities including being profoundly deaf and partially sighted.
Their commitments include charging and running a feeding machine, operating a specialist bed, and keeping the house warm because he is susceptible to illness.
His mother said electricity is the biggest issue as they use the washing machine and tumble dryer so often as Geordie wears incontinence pads.
They have had to cut back, Mrs Castanheira said, as they "prepare for winter".
Sense said it had polled more than 1,000 families with a disabled child or adult in their household across the UK and 72% said they have been pushed into debt this year due to increases to food and energy prices.
The family has received £500 from Sense's new hardship fund.
A government spokesperson said: "As well as direct payments worth at least £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households, we have taken action so people keep more of what they earn including changes to the Universal Credit taper rate and a National Insurance cut worth up to £330 a year for the typical employee.
"In addition, everyone will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter and we are also expanding the eligibility of the £150 Warm Home Discount to three million households."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk