Hereford: Vigil in park after riverside sex attacks
A vigil has been held in a Hereford park after a series of sex attacks on a river path.
Organisers of the vigil on King George V playing fields on Friday evening said the aim was to say "no to violence".
"We are here to reclaim the park because there has been violence here," said Antonia Toppin, of Herefordshire Women's Equality Group.
Police said there were increased patrols on the path after "a series of rapes and sexual assaults in the city".
West Mercia Police said the patrols would continue over the bank holiday weekend. Five people have been arrested so far. Four have been released on police bail and one released with no further action, the force said.
Ms Toppin said its members were deeply concerned about the attacks and wanted to show their solidarity with the victims.
"There have been some really nasty sexual attacks here which is unacceptable in our park. So we are here, we are making a presence, we are making a presence felt. And we are saying 'no to violence. No to violence in our parks."
Ms Toppin added they would continue to hold vigils every week until the perpetrators were removed and the violence had ended.
She added they wanted to reclaim the park for its many users, including dog walkers, friends meeting, runners and people playing football and other sports.
Police said specially-trained officers were supporting the victims.
Herefordshire Safer Communities Ch Insp Greg Tudge said: "We are grateful for the courage of the victims in these attacks in coming forward and sharing the information they have been able to give us so far.
"We are aware there are concerns around why no-one has been charged yet in relation to any of the incidents and I would like to offer my assurances to our local communities that we have a dedicated team of officers working diligently to obtain crucial evidence in relation to each incident."
He urged anyone with information to contact police.
