Shobdon Airfield closed after light aircraft comes down
A light aircraft has come down at an airfield in Herefordshire.
Emergency services are at the scene at Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday involving a single-engine plane.
Paramedics found one person requiring treatment, West Midlands Ambulance Service said, although their condition is unknown.
Police said the incident was contained and there was no danger to the wider public.
Herefordshire Aero Club, which operates at the airfield, said the entire site including cafe and surrounding businesses had been closed.
