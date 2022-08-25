Worcester Warriors dementia cafe worried about future
- Published
A charity with links to Worcester Warriors has said it is worried about the future of a dementia cafe at the stadium as the club faces a threat of administration.
Although the Worcester Warriors Community Foundation is independent, it is also the official charity of the rugby club.
The club has been handed a winding-up petition over unpaid tax.
However, it said it was in dialogue with HM Revenue and Customs.
"The last thing we would want to do is find a new home," Carol Hart, chief executive of the foundation, said.
"We support upwards of 15,000 people every year and the dementia cafe [at the stadium] is just one of those programmes."
The weekly cafe started six years ago. People are able to take part in activities such as the ball game boccia, table tennis and cricket.
Izzy Brick is an adaptive sports coach and said Sixways Stadium was useful because it "offers a lot of space".
"Also if the lads are out training, a lot of our [patients] are rugby fans, they get to come in and see the lads and every now and then the players visit when they've got a bit of free time," Ms Brick said.
Mariella Lloyd and her mother visit the cafe every week.
"We can come, have a chat, have a free coffee... there are lots of different activities," Ms Lloyd said.
"I like to bring mum to various different things to keep her mind active.
"Her dementia is effecting her memory, but that doesn't mean life's over."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk