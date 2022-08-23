Work begins on new Herefordshire wetland habitat
Landscaping work has started to create a new wetland habitat in the hope of increasing biodiversity.
Herefordshire Wildlife Trust purchased the 30-acre site at Oak Tree Farm, between Dinmore Hill and the River Lugg, near Bodenham, in 2020.
Funding from National Highways' Network for Nature programme aims to boost wildlife after previous road damage.
A series of pools have been created so reedbed can be planted.
Reedbed creates an "important and rare" transitional habitat that can form extensive swamps., according to the Wildlife Trust.
"We've been restoring wetland features and protecting the river in the Lugg Valley, both on our own sites and by working with landowners since 2015," said Claire Spicer, Herefordshire Wildlife Trust's conservation projects officer.
Ms Spicer said: "Hopefully wetland birds such as curlew, lapwing and oystercatcher will be common to see here in the future."
The Trust said in spring it would start to spread locally-collected seeds to introduce lost wildflower species in the meadows.
Small wetland plants will also be introduced into the pools to enhance the site's biodiversity.
The work is expected to be finished by 2023 and open to the public.
