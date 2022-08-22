Herefordshire: £170 bill help for low income pensioners
- Published
Low income pensioners in Herefordshire are set to get financial support to help with the rising cost of living.
Those who receive pension credit guarantee will be given £170 to help towards essential bills, Herefordshire Council has said.
The council plans to use a third of its £1.3m grant from the Government's Household Support Fund.
It said it is pleased to support "vulnerable groups" at a difficult time.
Earlier this month, the council announced that 11 voluntary groups around the county would share nearly a quarter of a million pounds from the fund, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
The council's Talk Community initiative has meanwhile set up Money on your Mind (MOYM) webpages, giving advice and tips on how to manage money and where to go for further support.
'Vulnerable groups'
The council's cabinet member for health and adult wellbeing, Councillor Pauline Crockett said: "I'm very pleased we're able to provide some help and support to very vulnerable groups during this difficult time.
"I strongly advise everyone who is finding it difficult to pay their bills to visit the MOYM webpages to learn what help is available to them."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk