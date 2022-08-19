Kidderminster shops flooded by mystery leakage
The owners of a shop, whose cellars have flooded for more than two years, are still trying to work out where the water is coming from.
Surplus and Outdoors on Comberton Hill in Kidderminster, has around 25 inches (64cm) of water in what used to be its storage room.
Severn Trent has said the water is not coming from their systems.
Steve Langer said he has been using a sump pump to discard water into street gutters.
"It seems an awful waste of precious water," he said.
Another business owner along Comberton Hill has also had his property subjected to flooding.
Peter Webb said Severn Trent told them it was "surface water".
"We went along with that, but we have had no rainfall for about six to eight weeks...so how can there be surface water?" Mr Webb said.
A spokesperson for water firm Severn Trent said: "The issue has been extremely complex due to the intermittent presence of the water in the cellars, however we have taken samples and the results have shown that the water has not come from the Severn Trent network.
"We have remained in close contact with the property owners throughout and each time a call has been received, our teams have visited the site to make a full assessment of our network."
On Tuesday, teams from Severn Trent visited the site again and identified a burst pipe on nearby Lea Street.
"Our priority is now to repair this pipe as quickly as possible whilst continuing to monitor the area to determine whether these two issues are linked," the company said.
There have been numerous regions around the country to be declared in drought territory after the UK saw extreme high temperatures last week.
